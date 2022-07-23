A 70.00 kg football player is gliding across very smooth ice at 2.00 m/s. He throws a 0.450 kg football straight forward. What is the player's speed afterward if the ball is thrown at 15.0 m/s relative to the ground?
A 50 g ball of clay traveling at speed v0 hits and sticks to a 1.0 kg brick sitting at rest on a frictionless surface. What is the speed of the brick after the collision?
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Momentum
Elastic vs. Inelastic Collisions
Mass and Velocity Relationship
A proton is traveling to the right at 2.0 x 107 m/s. It has a head-on perfectly elastic collision with a carbon atom. The mass of the carbon atom is 12 times the mass of the proton. What are the speed and direction of each after the collision?
Dan is gliding on his skateboard at 4.0 m/s. He suddenly jumps backward off the skateboard, kicking the skateboard forward at 8.0 m/s. How fast is Dan going as his feet hit the ground? Dan's mass is 50 kg and the skateboard's mass is 5.0 kg.
A 50 g marble moving at 2.0 m/s strikes a 20 g marble at rest. What is the speed of each marble immediately after the collision?
A package of mass m is released from rest at a warehouse loading dock and slides down the 3.0-m-high, frictionless chute of FIGURE EX11.24 to a waiting truck. Unfortunately, the truck driver went on a break without having removed the previous package, of mass 2m, from the bottom of the chute. Suppose the collision between the packages is perfectly elastic. To what height does the package of mass m rebound?
Two objects collide and bounce apart. FIGURE EX11.31 shows the initial momenta of both and the final momentum of object 2. What is the final momentum of object 1? Write your answer using unit vectors.