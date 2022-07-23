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Ch 11: Impulse and Momentum
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 11: Impulse and MomentumProblem 25a
Chapter 11, Problem 25a

A 50 g ball of clay traveling at speed v0 hits and sticks to a 1.0 kg brick sitting at rest on a frictionless surface. What is the speed of the brick after the collision?

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Step 1: Identify the type of collision. Since the ball of clay sticks to the brick after the collision, this is an inelastic collision. In such collisions, momentum is conserved but kinetic energy is not.
Step 2: Write the equation for conservation of momentum. The total momentum before the collision equals the total momentum after the collision. Use the formula: m1v0 + m2v2 = (m1 + m2)vf, where m1 and v0 are the mass and velocity of the clay, m2 and v2 are the mass and velocity of the brick, and vf is the final velocity of the combined system.
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the momentum equation. The mass of the clay is 50 g (convert to kg: 0.05 kg), the mass of the brick is 1.0 kg, the initial velocity of the brick is 0 m/s (since it is at rest), and the initial velocity of the clay is v0. The equation becomes: 0.05v0 + 1.0(0) = (0.05 + 1.0)vf.
Step 4: Simplify the equation to isolate vf. After simplifying, the equation becomes: vf = (0.05v0)/(1.05).
Step 5: Conclude that the final velocity of the brick and clay system depends on the initial velocity of the clay, v0. To find the numerical value, substitute the value of v0 into the equation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conservation of Momentum

The principle of conservation of momentum states that in a closed system, the total momentum before an event must equal the total momentum after the event. In this scenario, the clay ball collides with the brick, and since no external forces are acting on the system, the momentum of the clay ball and brick combined must remain constant throughout the collision.
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Elastic vs. Inelastic Collisions

Collisions can be classified as elastic or inelastic based on whether kinetic energy is conserved. In this case, the clay ball sticks to the brick after the collision, indicating an inelastic collision where kinetic energy is not conserved, but momentum is. This distinction is crucial for calculating the final speed of the combined mass after the collision.
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Mass and Velocity Relationship

The relationship between mass and velocity is fundamental in determining the outcome of collisions. In this problem, the mass of the clay ball (50 g) and the brick (1.0 kg) will influence the final velocity of the combined system after the collision. Understanding how mass affects momentum allows for the calculation of the final speed using the conservation of momentum principle.
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