A 70.00 kg football player is gliding across very smooth ice at 2.00 m/s. He throws a 0.450 kg football straight forward. What is the player's speed afterward if the ball is thrown at 15.0 m/s relative to the ground?
Dan is gliding on his skateboard at 4.0 m/s. He suddenly jumps backward off the skateboard, kicking the skateboard forward at 8.0 m/s. How fast is Dan going as his feet hit the ground? Dan's mass is 50 kg and the skateboard's mass is 5.0 kg.
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Momentum
Momentum Calculation
Relative Velocity
A 50 g ball of clay traveling at speed v0 hits and sticks to a 1.0 kg brick sitting at rest on a frictionless surface. What is the speed of the brick after the collision?
An object at rest explodes into three fragments. FIGURE EX11.32 shows the momentum vectors of two of the fragments. What is the momentum of the third fragment? Write your answer using unit vectors.
A package of mass m is released from rest at a warehouse loading dock and slides down the 3.0-m-high, frictionless chute of FIGURE EX11.24 to a waiting truck. Unfortunately, the truck driver went on a break without having removed the previous package, of mass 2m, from the bottom of the chute. Suppose the collision between the packages is perfectly elastic. To what height does the package of mass m rebound?
At the center of a 50-m-diameter circular ice rink, a 75 kg skater traveling north at 2.5 m/s collides with and holds on to a 60 kg skater who had been heading west at 3.5 m/s. Where will they reach it? Give your answer as an angle north of west.
Two objects collide and bounce apart. FIGURE EX11.31 shows the initial momenta of both and the final momentum of object 2. What is the final momentum of object 1? Write your answer using unit vectors.