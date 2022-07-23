A tennis player swings her 1000g racket with a speed of 10 m/s. She hits a 60g tennis ball that was approaching her at a speed of 20 m/s. The ball rebounds at 40 m/s. If the tennis ball and racket are in contact for 10 ms, what is the average force that the racket exerts on the ball? How does this compare to the gravitational force on the ball?
A 60 g tennis ball with an initial speed of 32 m/s hits a wall and rebounds with the same speed. FIGURE P11.40 shows the force of the wall on the ball during the collision. What is the value of Fmax , the maximum value of the contact force during the collision?
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Key Concepts
Impulse and Momentum
Newton's Third Law of Motion
Force-Time Graph
Most geologists believe that the dinosaurs became extinct 65 million years ago when a large comet or asteroid struck the earth, throwing up so much dust that the sun was blocked out for a period of many months. Suppose an asteroid with a diameter of 2.0 km and a mass of 1.0×10¹³ kg hits the earth (6.0×10²⁴ kg) with an impact speed of 4.0×10⁴ m/s. What percentage is this of the earth's speed around the sun? The earth orbits the sun at a distance of 1.5×10¹¹ m .
A 20 g ball of clay traveling east at 3.0 m/s collides with a 30 g ball of clay traveling north at 2.0 m/s. What are the speed and the direction of the resulting 50 g ball of clay? Give your answer as an angle north of east.
A particle of mass m is at rest at t = 0. Its momentum for t > 0 is given by px = 6t² kg m/s, where t is in s. Find an expression for Fx(t), the force exerted on the particle as a function of time.
A 550 g cart is released from rest on a frictionless, 30° ramp, 120 cm from the bottom of the ramp. It rolls down, bounces off a rubber block at the bottom, and then rolls 80 cm back up the ramp. A high-speed video shows that the cart was in contact with the rubber block for 25 ms. What was the average force exerted on the cart by the block?
BIO Squids rely on jet propulsion to move around. A 1.50 kg squid (including the mass of water inside the squid) drifting at 0.40m/s suddenly ejects 0.100 kg of water to get itself moving at 2.50m/s . If drag is ignored over the small interval of time needed to expel the water (the impulse approximation), what is the water’s ejection speed relative to the squid?