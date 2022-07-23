A bullet of mass m is fired into a block of mass M that is at rest. The block, with the bullet embedded, slides distance d across a horizontal surface. The coefficient of kinetic friction is μk .Find an expression for the bullet's speed vbullet.
Most geologists believe that the dinosaurs became extinct 65 million years ago when a large comet or asteroid struck the earth, throwing up so much dust that the sun was blocked out for a period of many months. Suppose an asteroid with a diameter of 2.0 km and a mass of 1.0×10¹³ kg hits the earth (6.0×10²⁴ kg) with an impact speed of 4.0×10⁴ m/s. What percentage is this of the earth's speed around the sun? The earth orbits the sun at a distance of 1.5×10¹¹ m .
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Key Concepts
Impact Velocity
Orbital Speed of Earth
Kinetic Energy
A 60 g tennis ball with an initial speed of 32 m/s hits a wall and rebounds with the same speed. FIGURE P11.40 shows the force of the wall on the ball during the collision. What is the value of Fmax , the maximum value of the contact force during the collision?
A tennis player swings her 1000g racket with a speed of 10 m/s. She hits a 60g tennis ball that was approaching her at a speed of 20 m/s. The ball rebounds at 40 m/s. If the tennis ball and racket are in contact for 10 ms, what is the average force that the racket exerts on the ball? How does this compare to the gravitational force on the ball?
What is the speed of a 10g bullet that, when fired into a 10kg stationary wood block, causes the block to slide 5.0 cm across a wood table?
A particle of mass m is at rest at t = 0. Its momentum for t > 0 is given by px = 6t² kg m/s, where t is in s. Find an expression for Fx(t), the force exerted on the particle as a function of time.
BIO Squids rely on jet propulsion to move around. A 1.50 kg squid (including the mass of water inside the squid) drifting at 0.40m/s suddenly ejects 0.100 kg of water to get itself moving at 2.50m/s . If drag is ignored over the small interval of time needed to expel the water (the impulse approximation), what is the water’s ejection speed relative to the squid?