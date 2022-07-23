Rocket Equation (Tsiolkovsky's Rocket Equation)

The Tsiolkovsky Rocket Equation relates the velocity of a rocket to its mass and the effective exhaust velocity of the propellant. It is expressed as Δv = ve * ln(m0/mf), where Δv is the change in velocity, ve is the effective exhaust velocity, m0 is the initial mass, and mf is the final mass after fuel is burned. This equation is essential for calculating the speed of the rocket after all fuel has been consumed.