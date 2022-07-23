Apply the principle of conservation of momentum to find the velocity of the ball and projectile system immediately after the collision. The initial momentum of the system is due to the projectile alone, and the final momentum is shared by the combined mass of the ball and projectile. Use the formula: m p v p = ( m p + m b ) v f , where m p and v p are the mass and velocity of the projectile, and v f is the velocity of the combined system after the collision.