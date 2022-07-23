Define the variables: Let the mass of the cart be \( m_c = 1000 \; \text{kg} \), the mass of the man be \( m_m = 70 \; \text{kg} \), the initial velocity of the cart and man (together) be \( v_i = 5.0 \; \text{m/s} \), and the velocity of the man relative to the cart be \( v_{m/c} = -10 \; \text{m/s} \) (negative because the man runs to the left). Let the final velocity of the cart be \( v_f \).