In Problems and you are given the equation(s) used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to write a realistic problem for which this is the correct equation(s).
In Problems and you are given the equation(s) used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to write a realistic problem for which this is the correct equation(s).
A 20 kg wood ball hangs from a 2.0-m-long wire. The maximum tension the wire can withstand without breaking is 400 N. A 1.0 kg projectile traveling horizontally hits and embeds itself in the wood ball. What is the greatest speed this projectile can have without causing the wire to break?
In Problems and you are given the equation(s) used to solve a problem. For each of these, you are to finish the solution of the problem, including a pictorial representation.
A rocket with a total mass of 330,000 kg when fully loaded burns all 280,000 kg of fuel in 250 s. The engines generate 4.1 MN of thrust. What is this rocket's speed at the instant all the fuel has been burned if it is launched in deep space? If it is launched vertically from the earth?
A spaceship of mass 2.0×10⁶ kg is cruising at a speed of 5.0×10⁶ m/s when the antimatter reactor fails, blowing the ship into three pieces. One section, having a mass of 5.0×10⁵ kg, is blown straight backward with a speed of 2.0×10⁶ m/s . A second piece, with mass 8.0×10⁵ kg, continues forward at 1.0×10⁶ m/s. What are the direction and speed of the third piece?