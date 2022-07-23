A 25 kg solid door is 220 cm tall, 91 cm wide. What is the door's moment of inertia for rotation on its hinges?
A 12-cm-diameter DVD has a mass of 21 g. What is the DVD’s moment of inertia for rotation about a perpendicular axis through its center?
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Key Concepts
Moment of Inertia
Rotational Axis
Mass and Radius
A 25 kg solid door is 220 cm tall, 91 cm wide. What is the door’s moment of inertia for rotation about a vertical axis inside the door, 15 cm from one edge?
In FIGURE EX12.19, for what value of Xaxle will the two forces provide 1.8 Nm of torque about the axle?
The three masses shown in FIGURE EX12.15 are connected by massless, rigid rods. Find the moment of inertia about an axis that passes through mass A and is perpendicular to the page.
A 12-cm-diameter DVD has a mass of 21 g. What is the DVD's moment of inertia for rotation about a perpendicular axis through the edge of the disk?
A 4.0-m-long, 500 kg steel beam extends horizontally from the point where it has been bolted to the framework of a new building under construction. A 70 kg construction worker stands at the far end of the beam. What is the magnitude of the torque about the bolt due to the worker and the weight of the beam?