13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Moment of Inertia via Integration
5:59 minutes
Problem 12.16b
A 25 kg solid door is 220 cm tall, 91 cm wide. What is the door’s moment of inertia for (b) rotation about a vertical axis inside the door, 15 cm from one edge?
Verified Solution
