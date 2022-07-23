A 1.0 kg ball and a 2.0 kg ball are connected by a 1.0-m-long rigid, massless rod. The rod is rotating cw about its center of mass at 20 rpm. What net torque will bring the balls to a halt in 5.0 s?
A 5.0 kg cat and a 2.0 kg bowl of tuna fish are at opposite ends of the 4.0-m-long seesaw of FIGURE EX12.32. How far to the left of the pivot must a 4.0 kg cat stand to keep the seesaw balanced?
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Key Concepts
Torque
Equilibrium
Center of Mass
The object shown in FIGURE EX12.29 is in equilibrium. What are the magnitudes of and ?
A car tire is 60 cm in diameter. The car is traveling at a speed of 20 m/s. What is the speed of a point at the bottom edge of the tire?
An 8.0-cm-diameter, 400 g solid sphere is released from rest at the top of a 2.1-m-long, 25 incline. It rolls, without slipping, to the bottom. What is the sphere’s angular velocity at the bottom of the incline?
A 12-cm-diameter, 600 g cylinder, initially at rest, rotates on an axle along its axis. A steady 0.50 N force applied tangent to the edge of the cylinder causes the cylinder to reach an angular velocity of 500 rpm in 2.0 s. What is the magnitude of the frictional torque between the cylinder and the axle?
A car tire is 60 cm in diameter. The car is traveling at a speed of 20 m/s. What is the speed of a point at the top edge of the tire?