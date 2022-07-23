Determine the total mechanical energy at the top of the incline. Since the sphere is released from rest, its initial energy is purely gravitational potential energy, given by \( U = mgh \), where \( m \) is the mass of the sphere, \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity, and \( h \) is the height of the incline. Use trigonometry to find \( h \) as \( h = L \sin(\theta) \), where \( L \) is the length of the incline and \( \theta \) is the angle of the incline.