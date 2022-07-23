An 8.0-cm-diameter, 400 g solid sphere is released from rest at the top of a 2.1-m-long, 25 incline. It rolls, without slipping, to the bottom. What fraction of its kinetic energy is rotational?
A car tire is 60 cm in diameter. The car is traveling at a speed of 20 m/s. What is the speed of a point at the bottom edge of the tire?
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Key Concepts
Linear Speed
Rotational Motion
Point of Contact Speed
The object shown in FIGURE EX12.29 is in equilibrium. What are the magnitudes of and ?
A 5.0 kg cat and a 2.0 kg bowl of tuna fish are at opposite ends of the 4.0-m-long seesaw of FIGURE EX12.32. How far to the left of the pivot must a 4.0 kg cat stand to keep the seesaw balanced?
An 8.0-cm-diameter, 400 g solid sphere is released from rest at the top of a 2.1-m-long, 25 incline. It rolls, without slipping, to the bottom. What is the sphere’s angular velocity at the bottom of the incline?
A solid sphere of radius R is placed at a height of 30 cm on a 15° slope. It is released and rolls, without slipping, to the bottom. From what height should a circular hoop of radius R be released on the same slope in order to equal the sphere's speed at the bottom?
A car tire is 60 cm in diameter. The car is traveling at a speed of 20 m/s. What is the speed of a point at the top edge of the tire?