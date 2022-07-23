Skip to main content
Ch 12: Rotation of a Rigid Body
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 12: Rotation of a Rigid BodyProblem 3a
Chapter 12, Problem 3a

A ceiling fan with 80-cm-diameter blades is turning at 60 rpm. Suppose the fan coasts to a stop 25 s after being turned off. What is the speed of the tip of a blade 10 s after the fan is turned off?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the initial angular velocity (ω₀) of the fan in radians per second. Convert the given rotational speed of 60 rpm (revolutions per minute) to radians per second using the formula: ω₀ = (2π × 60) / 60.
Calculate the angular acceleration (α) of the fan as it slows down uniformly to a stop. Use the kinematic equation for rotational motion: ω = ω₀ + αt, where ω is the final angular velocity (0 rad/s at stop), ω₀ is the initial angular velocity, and t is the time to stop (25 s). Solve for α.
Find the angular velocity (ω) of the fan 10 seconds after it is turned off. Use the same kinematic equation: ω = ω₀ + αt, where t = 10 s.
Determine the linear speed (v) of the tip of a blade at this angular velocity. Use the relationship between linear speed and angular velocity: v = rω, where r is the radius of the blade (half the diameter, 80 cm / 2 = 40 cm = 0.4 m).
Substitute the values of r and ω (calculated in the previous steps) into the formula v = rω to find the linear speed of the blade tip 10 seconds after the fan is turned off.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Velocity

Angular velocity is a measure of how quickly an object rotates around an axis, typically expressed in radians per second or revolutions per minute (rpm). In this scenario, the ceiling fan's blades initially rotate at 60 rpm, which can be converted to radians per second to analyze the motion of the blades over time.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:18
Intro to Angular Momentum

Linear Speed

Linear speed refers to the distance traveled by a point on a rotating object per unit of time. For a rotating blade, the linear speed at the tip can be calculated using the formula v = rω, where v is the linear speed, r is the radius of the rotation, and ω is the angular velocity. This concept is crucial for determining how fast the tip of the fan blade is moving at any given moment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:31
Linear Thermal Expansion

Deceleration

Deceleration is the rate at which an object slows down, often expressed in terms of negative acceleration. In this case, after the fan is turned off, it coasts to a stop over 25 seconds, indicating a uniform deceleration. Understanding this concept is essential for calculating the speed of the fan blade at specific times after it has been turned off.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:35
Acceleration with Multiple Parts
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A high-speed drill reaches 2000 rpm in 0.50 s. What is the magnitude of the drill's angular acceleration?

2116
views
Textbook Question

A ceiling fan with 80-cm-diameter blades is turning at 60 rpm. Suppose the fan coasts to a stop 25 s after being turned off. Through how many revolutions does the fan turn while stopping?

2624
views
Textbook Question

An 18-cm-long bicycle crank arm, with a pedal at one end, is attached to a 20-cm-diameter sprocket, the toothed disk around which the chain moves. A cyclist riding this bike increases her pedaling rate from 60 rpm to 90 rpm in 10 s. What is the tangential acceleration of a tooth on the sprocket?

2218
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Two balls are connected by a 150-cm-long massless rod. The center of mass is 35 cm from a 75 g ball on one end. What is the mass attached to the other end?

2599
views