Step 1: Identify the given values. The diameter of the fan blades is 80 cm, so the radius is 40 cm (0.4 m). The initial angular velocity \( \omega_0 \) is given as 60 rpm, which needs to be converted to radians per second: \( \omega_0 = 60 \times \frac{2\pi}{60} = 2\pi \ \text{rad/s} \). The time to stop \( t \) is 25 s, and the final angular velocity \( \omega_f \) is 0 rad/s since the fan comes to rest.