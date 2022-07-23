Textbook Question
A ceiling fan with 80-cm-diameter blades is turning at 60 rpm. Suppose the fan coasts to a stop 25 s after being turned off. What is the speed of the tip of a blade 10 s after the fan is turned off?
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A ceiling fan with 80-cm-diameter blades is turning at 60 rpm. Suppose the fan coasts to a stop 25 s after being turned off. What is the speed of the tip of a blade 10 s after the fan is turned off?
A ceiling fan with 80-cm-diameter blades is turning at 60 rpm. Suppose the fan coasts to a stop 25 s after being turned off. Through how many revolutions does the fan turn while stopping?
An 18-cm-long bicycle crank arm, with a pedal at one end, is attached to a 20-cm-diameter sprocket, the toothed disk around which the chain moves. A cyclist riding this bike increases her pedaling rate from 60 rpm to 90 rpm in 10 s. What is the tangential acceleration of a tooth on the sprocket?