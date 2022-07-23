As the rod falls, its potential energy is converted into rotational kinetic energy. The rotational kinetic energy is given by \( K = \frac{1}{2} I \omega^2 \), where \( I \) is the moment of inertia of the rod about the pivot point, and \( \omega \) is the angular velocity of the rod just before it hits the table. For a rod pivoting about one end, the moment of inertia is \( I = \frac{1}{3} M L^2 \).