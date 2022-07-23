Torque

Torque is a measure of the rotational force applied to an object, calculated as the product of the force and the distance from the pivot point to the line of action of the force. In this scenario, the tension T in the string creates a torque about the center of the sphere, which influences its angular acceleration. The formula for torque (τ) is τ = r × F, where r is the distance from the pivot and F is the force applied.