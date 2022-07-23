Step 3: Use the condition for rotational equilibrium. The sum of all torques about any point must be zero. Choose the pivot as the point of rotation to simplify calculations (torque due to \( F_{pivot} \) will be zero since its distance from the pivot is zero). Write the torque equation: \( \tau_{scale} = \tau_{woman} + \tau_{board} \). Torque is calculated as \( \tau = F \cdot d \), where \( F \) is the force and \( d \) is the perpendicular distance from the pivot.