A 40 kg, 5.0-m-long beam is supported by, but not attached to, the two posts in FIGURE P12.61. A 20 kg boy starts walking along the beam. How close can he get to the right end of the beam without it falling over?
A person's center of mass is easily found by having the person lie on a reaction board. A horizontal, 2.5-m-long, 6.1 kg reaction board is supported only at the ends, with one end resting on a scale and the other on a pivot. A 60 kg woman lies on the reaction board with her feet over the pivot. The scale reads 25 kg. What is the distance from the woman's feet to her center of mass?
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Key Concepts
Center of Mass
Torque
Equilibrium
A 4.0-cm-diameter disk with a 3.0-cm-diameter hole rolls down a 50-cm-long, 20° ramp. What is its speed at the bottom? What percent is this of the speed of a particle sliding down a frictionless ramp?
Calculate the moment of inertia of the rectangular plate in FIGURE P12.55 for rotation about a perpendicular axis through the center.
Your task in a science contest is to stack four identical uniform bricks, each of length L, so that the top brick is as far to the right as possible without the stack falling over. Is it possible, as FIGURE P12.60 shows, to stack the bricks such that no part of the top brick is over the table? Answer this question by determining the maximum possible value of d.
A 3.0-m-long ladder, as shown in Figure 12.35, leans against a frictionless wall. The coefficient of static friction between the ladder and the floor is 0.40. What is the minimum angle the ladder can make with the floor without slipping?
FIGURE P12.63 shows a 15 kg cylinder held at rest on a 20° slope. What is the magnitude of the static friction force?