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Ch 12: Rotation of a Rigid Body
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 12: Rotation of a Rigid BodyProblem 56c
Chapter 12, Problem 56c

A 4.0-cm-diameter disk with a 3.0-cm-diameter hole rolls down a 50-cm-long, 20° ramp. What is its speed at the bottom? What percent is this of the speed of a particle sliding down a frictionless ramp?

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Determine the moment of inertia of the disk with a hole. The moment of inertia for a solid disk is \( I = \frac{1}{2} m R^2 \), but since there is a hole, subtract the moment of inertia of the missing part. Use \( I_{hole} = \frac{1}{2} m_{hole} r^2 \), where \( m_{hole} \) is the mass of the missing part and \( r \) is its radius.
Relate the rotational and translational motion of the rolling disk. Use the rolling condition \( v = \omega R \), where \( v \) is the linear velocity, \( \omega \) is the angular velocity, and \( R \) is the radius of the disk.
Apply energy conservation. The total mechanical energy at the top of the ramp (potential energy) is converted into both translational and rotational kinetic energy at the bottom. Use \( m g h = \frac{1}{2} m v^2 + \frac{1}{2} I \omega^2 \). Substitute \( \omega = \frac{v}{R} \) into the equation.
Solve for the linear velocity \( v \) at the bottom of the ramp. Rearrange the energy conservation equation to isolate \( v \), and substitute the expression for the moment of inertia \( I \) derived earlier.
To find the percentage of the speed compared to a particle sliding down a frictionless ramp, calculate the speed of the particle using \( v = \sqrt{2 g h} \), where \( h \) is the height of the ramp. Then, compute the ratio \( \frac{v_{disk}}{v_{particle}} \times 100 \% \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Moment of Inertia

The moment of inertia is a measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotational motion. It depends on the mass distribution relative to the axis of rotation. For a disk with a hole, the moment of inertia can be calculated by subtracting the moment of inertia of the hole from that of the full disk, which affects how the disk rolls down the ramp.
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Conservation of Energy

Conservation of energy states that the total energy in a closed system remains constant. In the context of the disk rolling down the ramp, gravitational potential energy is converted into both translational and rotational kinetic energy. Understanding this principle is crucial for calculating the final speed of the disk at the bottom of the ramp.
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Rolling Motion

Rolling motion involves both translational and rotational movement, where an object rolls without slipping. The relationship between linear speed and angular speed is given by the equation v = rω, where v is linear speed, r is the radius, and ω is angular speed. This concept is essential for determining the speed of the disk as it rolls down the ramp compared to a particle sliding down.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A person's center of mass is easily found by having the person lie on a reaction board. A horizontal, 2.5-m-long, 6.1 kg reaction board is supported only at the ends, with one end resting on a scale and the other on a pivot. A 60 kg woman lies on the reaction board with her feet over the pivot. The scale reads 25 kg. What is the distance from the woman's feet to her center of mass?

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Textbook Question

Calculate the moment of inertia of the rectangular plate in FIGURE P12.55 for rotation about a perpendicular axis through the center.

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Textbook Question

Calculate by direct integration the moment of inertia for a thin rod of mass M and length L about an axis located distance d from one end. Confirm that your answer agrees with Table 12.2 when d=0 and when d = L/2.

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Textbook Question

Determine the moment of inertia about the axis of the object shown in FIGURE P12.52.

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Textbook Question

Your task in a science contest is to stack four identical uniform bricks, each of length L, so that the top brick is as far to the right as possible without the stack falling over. Is it possible, as FIGURE P12.60 shows, to stack the bricks such that no part of the top brick is over the table? Answer this question by determining the maximum possible value of d.

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Textbook Question

A 3.0-m-long ladder, as shown in Figure 12.35, leans against a frictionless wall. The coefficient of static friction between the ladder and the floor is 0.40. What is the minimum angle the ladder can make with the floor without slipping?

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