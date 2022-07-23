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Ch 12: Rotation of a Rigid Body
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 12: Rotation of a Rigid BodyProblem 55
Chapter 12, Problem 55

Calculate the moment of inertia of the rectangular plate in FIGURE P12.55 for rotation about a perpendicular axis through the center.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the formula for the moment of inertia of a rectangular plate about an axis perpendicular to its center. The formula is \( I = \frac{1}{12} M (L^2 + L^2) \), where \( M \) is the mass of the plate and \( L \) is the length of each side.
Step 2: Recognize that the plate is square, meaning both sides are equal in length (\( L \)). Substitute \( L \) for both dimensions in the formula.
Step 3: Simplify the formula by combining the terms \( L^2 + L^2 \) into \( 2L^2 \). The formula becomes \( I = \frac{1}{12} M (2L^2) \).
Step 4: Factor out the constant \( 2 \) to further simplify the formula to \( I = \frac{1}{6} M L^2 \).
Step 5: To calculate the moment of inertia, you would need the values of \( M \) (mass of the plate) and \( L \) (length of the sides). Plug these values into the formula \( I = \frac{1}{6} M L^2 \) to find the result.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Moment of Inertia

The moment of inertia is a measure of an object's resistance to rotational motion about a specific axis. It depends on the mass distribution relative to the axis of rotation. For a rectangular plate, the moment of inertia can be calculated using the formula I = (1/12) * m * (L^2 + L^2), where m is the mass and L is the length of the sides.
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Axis of Rotation

The axis of rotation is an imaginary line around which an object rotates. In this case, the axis is perpendicular to the plane of the rectangular plate and passes through its center. The choice of the axis significantly affects the moment of inertia, as it determines how the mass is distributed relative to that axis.
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Mass Distribution

Mass distribution refers to how mass is spread out in an object. For calculating the moment of inertia, it is crucial to know how the mass is arranged in relation to the axis of rotation. In a rectangular plate, the uniform distribution of mass affects the calculations, as each infinitesimal mass element contributes differently to the overall moment of inertia.
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Related Practice
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Textbook Question

Calculate by direct integration the moment of inertia for a thin rod of mass M and length L about an axis located distance d from one end. Confirm that your answer agrees with Table 12.2 when d=0 and when d = L/2.

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Determine the moment of inertia about the axis of the object shown in FIGURE P12.52.

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