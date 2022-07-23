A 1.0 kg ball and a 2.0 kg ball are connected by a 1.0-m-long rigid, massless rod. The rod is rotating cw about its center of mass at 20 rpm. What net torque will bring the balls to a halt in 5.0 s?
An object's moment of inertia is 2.0 kg m2. Its angular velocity is increasing at the rate of 4.0 rad/s per second. What is the net torque on the object?
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Key Concepts
Moment of Inertia
Angular Acceleration
Torque
In FIGURE EX12.19, for what value of Xaxle will the two forces provide 1.8 Nm of torque about the axle?
A 12-cm-diameter, 600 g cylinder, initially at rest, rotates on an axle along its axis. A steady 0.50 N force applied tangent to the edge of the cylinder causes the cylinder to reach an angular velocity of 500 rpm in 2.0 s. What is the magnitude of the frictional torque between the cylinder and the axle?
An object whose moment of inertia is 4.0 kg m2 is rotating with angular velocity 0.25 rad/s. It then experiences the torque shown in FIGURE EX12.25. What is the object's angular velocity at t = 3.0s?
A 12-cm-diameter DVD has a mass of 21 g. What is the DVD's moment of inertia for rotation about a perpendicular axis through the edge of the disk?
A 4.0-m-long, 500 kg steel beam extends horizontally from the point where it has been bolted to the framework of a new building under construction. A 70 kg construction worker stands at the far end of the beam. What is the magnitude of the torque about the bolt due to the worker and the weight of the beam?