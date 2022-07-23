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Ch 12: Rotation of a Rigid Body
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 12: Rotation of a Rigid BodyProblem 24
Chapter 12, Problem 24

An object's moment of inertia is 2.0 kg m2. Its angular velocity is increasing at the rate of 4.0 rad/s per second. What is the net torque on the object?

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Identify the given values: moment of inertia (I) = 2.0 kg m^2, angular acceleration (\(\alpha\)) = 4.0 rad/s^2.
Recall the formula for torque (\(\tau\)) related to moment of inertia and angular acceleration: \(\tau = I \cdot \alpha\).
Substitute the given values into the formula: \(\tau = 2.0 \, \text{kg m}^2 \cdot 4.0 \, \text{rad/s}^2\).
Perform the multiplication to calculate the torque.
The result from the calculation gives the net torque in units of Newton meters (Nm).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Moment of Inertia

Moment of inertia is a measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotational motion. It depends on the mass distribution of the object relative to the axis of rotation. A higher moment of inertia indicates that more torque is required to achieve the same angular acceleration.
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Intro to Moment of Inertia

Angular Acceleration

Angular acceleration is the rate at which an object's angular velocity changes over time. It is typically measured in radians per second squared (rad/s²). In this question, the angular acceleration is given as 4.0 rad/s², indicating how quickly the object's rotation is speeding up.
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Conservation of Angular Momentum

Torque

Torque is a measure of the rotational force applied to an object, causing it to rotate about an axis. It is calculated using the formula τ = Iα, where τ is torque, I is the moment of inertia, and α is angular acceleration. Understanding torque is essential for solving problems involving rotational dynamics.
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Net Torque & Sign of Torque
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 1.0 kg ball and a 2.0 kg ball are connected by a 1.0-m-long rigid, massless rod. The rod is rotating cw about its center of mass at 20 rpm. What net torque will bring the balls to a halt in 5.0 s?

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In FIGURE EX12.19, for what value of Xaxle will the two forces provide 1.8 Nm of torque about the axle?

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Textbook Question

A 12-cm-diameter, 600 g cylinder, initially at rest, rotates on an axle along its axis. A steady 0.50 N force applied tangent to the edge of the cylinder causes the cylinder to reach an angular velocity of 500 rpm in 2.0 s. What is the magnitude of the frictional torque between the cylinder and the axle?

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Textbook Question

An object whose moment of inertia is 4.0 kg m2 is rotating with angular velocity 0.25 rad/s. It then experiences the torque shown in FIGURE EX12.25. What is the object's angular velocity at t = 3.0s?

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A 12-cm-diameter DVD has a mass of 21 g. What is the DVD's moment of inertia for rotation about a perpendicular axis through the edge of the disk?

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A 4.0-m-long, 500 kg steel beam extends horizontally from the point where it has been bolted to the framework of a new building under construction. A 70 kg construction worker stands at the far end of the beam. What is the magnitude of the torque about the bolt due to the worker and the weight of the beam?

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