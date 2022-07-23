A 25 kg solid door is 220 cm tall, 91 cm wide. What is the door’s moment of inertia for rotation about a vertical axis inside the door, 15 cm from one edge?
In FIGURE EX12.19, for what value of Xaxle will the two forces provide 1.8 Nm of torque about the axle?
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Key Concepts
Torque
Lever Arm
Equilibrium of Forces
A 12-cm-diameter DVD has a mass of 21 g. What is the DVD’s moment of inertia for rotation about a perpendicular axis through its center?
An object whose moment of inertia is 4.0 kg m2 is rotating with angular velocity 0.25 rad/s. It then experiences the torque shown in FIGURE EX12.25. What is the object's angular velocity at t = 3.0s?
An object's moment of inertia is 2.0 kg m2. Its angular velocity is increasing at the rate of 4.0 rad/s per second. What is the net torque on the object?
A 12-cm-diameter DVD has a mass of 21 g. What is the DVD's moment of inertia for rotation about a perpendicular axis through the edge of the disk?
A 4.0-m-long, 500 kg steel beam extends horizontally from the point where it has been bolted to the framework of a new building under construction. A 70 kg construction worker stands at the far end of the beam. What is the magnitude of the torque about the bolt due to the worker and the weight of the beam?