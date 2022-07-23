Parallel Axis Theorem

The parallel axis theorem is a principle that allows the calculation of the moment of inertia of an object about any axis parallel to an axis through its center of mass. It states that I = I_cm + Md^2, where I_cm is the moment of inertia about the center of mass, M is the total mass, and d is the distance between the two axes. This theorem is particularly useful when dealing with composite objects or when the axis of interest is not through the center of mass.