13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Moment of Inertia via Integration
Problem 12d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Calculate by direct integration the moment of inertia for a thin rod of mass M and length L about an axis located distance d from one end. Confirm that your answer agrees with Table 12.2 when d=0 and when d = L / 2.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Finding Moment Of Inertia By Integrating with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos