Calculate the moment of inertia (I) of the system about the center of mass. The system consists of two masses and a rod. Use the parallel axis theorem to find the moment of inertia of each component. For the rod, use the formula $I_{rod} = \frac{1}{12} M_{rod} L^2$, where $M_{rod}$ is the mass of the rod and $L$ is its length. For the balls, use $I_{ball} = M_{ball} r^2$, where $M_{ball}$ is the mass of each ball and $r$ is the distance from the center of mass to each ball.