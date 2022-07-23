What is the angular momentum vector of the 500 g rotating bar in FIGURE EX12.44? Give your answer using unit vectors.
Force is exerted on a particle at . What is the torque on the particle about the origin?
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Key Concepts
Torque
Cross Product
Position Vector
Vector A ＝ 3î＋ĵ and vector B＝ 3î - 2ĵ ＋ 2k. What is the cross product A ✕ B?
Evaluate the cross products and A ✕ B and C ✕ D.
A solid sphere of radius R is placed at a height of 30 cm on a 15° slope. It is released and rolls, without slipping, to the bottom. From what height should a circular hoop of radius R be released on the same slope in order to equal the sphere's speed at the bottom?
A 2.0 kg, 20-cm-diameter turntable rotates at 100 rpm on frictionless bearings. Two 500 g blocks fall from above, hit the turntable simultaneously at opposite ends of a diameter, and stick. What is the turntable's angular velocity, in rpm, just after this event?
What is the angular momentum vector of the 2.0 kg, 4.0-cm-diameter rotating disk in FIGURE EX12.43? Give your answer using unit vectors.