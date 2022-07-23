An 8.0-cm-diameter, 400 g solid sphere is released from rest at the top of a 2.1-m-long, 25 incline. It rolls, without slipping, to the bottom. What fraction of its kinetic energy is rotational?
Evaluate the cross products and A ✕ B and C ✕ D.
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Key Concepts
Cross Product
Vector Magnitude
Angle Between Vectors
Vector A ＝ 3î＋ĵ and vector B＝ 3î - 2ĵ ＋ 2k. What is the cross product A ✕ B?
An 8.0-cm-diameter, 400 g solid sphere is released from rest at the top of a 2.1-m-long, 25 incline. It rolls, without slipping, to the bottom. What is the sphere’s angular velocity at the bottom of the incline?
Force is exerted on a particle at . What is the torque on the particle about the origin?
A solid sphere of radius R is placed at a height of 30 cm on a 15° slope. It is released and rolls, without slipping, to the bottom. From what height should a circular hoop of radius R be released on the same slope in order to equal the sphere's speed at the bottom?
What is the angular momentum vector of the 2.0 kg, 4.0-cm-diameter rotating disk in FIGURE EX12.43? Give your answer using unit vectors.