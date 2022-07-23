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Ch 13: Newton's Theory of Gravity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 13: Newton's Theory of GravityProblem 62
Chapter 13, Problem 62

A 55,000 kg space capsule is in a 28,000-km-diameter circular orbit around the moon. A brief but intense firing of its engine in the forward direction suddenly decreases its speed by 50%. This causes the space capsule to go into an elliptical orbit. What are the space capsule’s (a) maximum and (b) minimum distances from the center of the moon in its new orbit? Hint: You will need to use two conservation laws.

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Step 1: Identify the given values and understand the problem. The mass of the space capsule is 55,000 kg, the initial orbit is circular with a diameter of 28,000 km (radius = 14,000 km), and the speed decreases by 50%. The problem involves transitioning from a circular orbit to an elliptical orbit, requiring the use of conservation of energy and conservation of angular momentum.
Step 2: Apply the conservation of angular momentum. Angular momentum is conserved because no external torque acts on the system. The initial angular momentum in the circular orbit is given by \( L_{initial} = m v_{initial} r \), where \( m \) is the mass, \( v_{initial} \) is the initial orbital speed, and \( r \) is the radius of the circular orbit. After the speed decreases, the angular momentum is \( L_{final} = m v_{final} r_{periapsis} \). Set \( L_{initial} = L_{final} \) to relate the periapsis distance \( r_{periapsis} \) to the initial conditions.
Step 3: Use the conservation of mechanical energy. The total mechanical energy in the orbit is the sum of kinetic energy and gravitational potential energy. For the initial circular orbit, \( E_{initial} = \frac{1}{2} m v_{initial}^2 - \frac{G M m}{r} \), where \( G \) is the gravitational constant, \( M \) is the mass of the moon, and \( r \) is the radius of the circular orbit. For the elliptical orbit, \( E_{final} = \frac{1}{2} m v_{final}^2 - \frac{G M m}{r_{periapsis}} \). Set \( E_{initial} = E_{final} \) to find the relationship between the periapsis and apoapsis distances.
Step 4: Relate the apoapsis and periapsis distances to the semi-major axis of the elliptical orbit. The semi-major axis \( a \) is given by \( a = \frac{r_{periapsis} + r_{apoapsis}}{2} \). Use the energy and angular momentum equations to solve for \( r_{periapsis} \) and \( r_{apoapsis} \). The apoapsis distance \( r_{apoapsis} \) is the farthest point from the moon, and the periapsis distance \( r_{periapsis} \) is the closest point.
Step 5: Solve the equations step by step. First, calculate the initial orbital speed \( v_{initial} \) using \( v_{initial} = \sqrt{\frac{G M}{r}} \). Then, find \( v_{final} = 0.5 v_{initial} \). Substitute \( v_{initial} \) and \( v_{final} \) into the angular momentum and energy conservation equations to solve for \( r_{periapsis} \) and \( r_{apoapsis} \). These distances represent the maximum and minimum distances from the center of the moon in the new elliptical orbit.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conservation of Energy

The conservation of energy principle states that the total energy in a closed system remains constant over time. In the context of orbital mechanics, this means that the sum of kinetic and potential energy of the space capsule must remain constant before and after the engine firing. When the capsule's speed decreases, its kinetic energy decreases, which must be compensated by a change in potential energy as it moves to a new elliptical orbit.
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Conservation of Angular Momentum

Angular momentum conservation is a fundamental principle stating that if no external torque acts on a system, its angular momentum remains constant. For the space capsule, this means that the product of its mass, velocity, and distance from the center of the moon must remain unchanged during the transition from a circular to an elliptical orbit. This concept is crucial for determining the new distances from the moon's center after the speed change.
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Elliptical Orbits

Elliptical orbits are paths followed by objects in space that are shaped like elongated circles. In the case of the space capsule, after the speed reduction, it transitions from a circular orbit to an elliptical one, characterized by a periapsis (closest point to the moon) and an apoapsis (farthest point). Understanding the properties of elliptical orbits, including how they relate to energy and angular momentum, is essential for calculating the maximum and minimum distances from the moon's center.
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