Step 2: Use the orbital motion of the cruise ship to determine the mass of Planet Physics. The cruise ship orbits at an altitude equal to the planet's radius, and the orbital period is 230 minutes. Convert the period to seconds and use the formula for orbital velocity: v = 2 π r T , where r is the radius of the planet and T is the orbital period. Then, use the centripetal force equation F = mv 2 r and equate it to the gravitational force F = GMm r 2 to solve for the mass of the planet.