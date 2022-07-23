Step 2: Write the expression for the total gravitational potential energy at the midpoint. The gravitational potential energy due to one star is given by \( U = -\frac{G M m}{r} \), where \( G \) is the gravitational constant, \( M \) is the mass of the star, \( m \) is the mass of the comet, and \( r \) is the distance between the comet and the star. Since there are two stars, the total potential energy at the midpoint is \( U_{total} = 2 \cdot \left(-\frac{G M m}{r} \right) \).