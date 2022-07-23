The asteroid belt circles the sun between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. One asteroid has a period of 5.0 earth years. What are the asteroid's orbital radius and speed?
A satellite orbits the sun with a period of 1.0 day. What is the radius of its orbit?
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Key Concepts
Kepler's Third Law
Gravitational Force
Circular Motion
A new planet is discovered orbiting the star Vega in a circular orbit. The planet takes 55 earth years to complete one orbit around the star. Vega's mass is 2.1 times the sun's mass. What is the radius of the planet's orbit? Give your answer as a multiple of the radius of the earth's orbit.
Three satellites orbit a planet of radius R, as shown in FIGURE EX13.24. Satellites S1 and S3 have mass m. Satellite S2 has mass 2m. Satellite S1 orbits in 250 minutes and the force on S1 is 10,000 N. What is the kinetic-energy ratio for K1 / K3 for S1 and S3?
The Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, was the first spacecraft to explore the solar corona, the hot gases and flares that extend outward from the solar surface. The probe is in a highly elliptical orbit that, using the gravity of Venus, will be nudged ever closer to the sun until, in 2025, it reaches a closest approach of 6.9 million kilometers from the center of the sun. Its maximum speed as it whips through the corona will be 192 km/s. The probe's highly elliptical orbit carries it out to a maximum distance of 160 Rs with a period of 88 days. What is its slowest speed, in km/s?
A binary star system has two stars, each with the same mass as our sun, separated by 1.0 ✕ 1012 m. A comet is very far away and essentially at rest. Slowly but surely, gravity pulls the comet toward the stars. Suppose the comet travels along a trajectory that passes through the midpoint between the two stars. What is the comet's speed at the midpoint?
A small moon orbits its planet in a circular orbit at a speed of 7.5 km/s. It takes 28 hours to complete one full orbit. What is the mass of the planet?