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Ch 13: Newton's Theory of Gravity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 13: Newton's Theory of GravityProblem 27
Chapter 13, Problem 27

A satellite orbits the sun with a period of 1.0 day. What is the radius of its orbit?

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1
Start by identifying the relevant formula for orbital motion. The period of an orbit is related to the radius of the orbit by Kepler's Third Law: T2 = 4π2 r3GM, where T is the orbital period, r is the orbital radius, G is the gravitational constant, and M is the mass of the Sun.
Rearrange the formula to solve for the orbital radius r. This gives: r = T24π2GM13.
Substitute the known values into the equation. The period T is 1.0 day, which must be converted to seconds: T = 1.0 imes 24 imes 60 imes 60. The gravitational constant G is approximately 6.674 imes 10^{-11} N·m²/kg², and the mass of the Sun M is approximately 1.989 imes 10^{30} kg.
Perform the calculations step by step. First, calculate T2. Then calculate the denominator 4π2GM. Finally, divide T2 by the denominator and take the cube root to find r.
Express the final result for the orbital radius r in meters, ensuring the units are consistent throughout the calculation. This will give the radius of the satellite's orbit around the Sun.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kepler's Third Law

Kepler's Third Law states that the square of the orbital period of a planet is directly proportional to the cube of the semi-major axis of its orbit. This law can be expressed mathematically as T² ∝ r³, where T is the orbital period and r is the radius of the orbit. This relationship allows us to determine the radius of an orbiting body when its period is known.
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Gravitational Force

The gravitational force is the attractive force between two masses, described by Newton's law of universal gravitation. It states that the force is proportional to the product of the two masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers. This force is what keeps satellites in orbit around larger bodies, such as the sun.
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Circular Motion

In circular motion, an object moves along a circular path and experiences a centripetal force directed towards the center of the circle. For an object in orbit, this centripetal force is provided by gravity. The relationship between the orbital speed, radius, and period of the orbiting object is crucial for calculating the radius when the period is given.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The asteroid belt circles the sun between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. One asteroid has a period of 5.0 earth years. What are the asteroid's orbital radius and speed?

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Textbook Question

A new planet is discovered orbiting the star Vega in a circular orbit. The planet takes 55 earth years to complete one orbit around the star. Vega's mass is 2.1 times the sun's mass. What is the radius of the planet's orbit? Give your answer as a multiple of the radius of the earth's orbit.

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Textbook Question

Three satellites orbit a planet of radius R, as shown in FIGURE EX13.24. Satellites S1 and S3 have mass m. Satellite S2 has mass 2m. Satellite S1 orbits in 250 minutes and the force on S1 is 10,000 N. What is the kinetic-energy ratio for K1 / K3 for S1 and S3?

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Textbook Question

The Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, was the first spacecraft to explore the solar corona, the hot gases and flares that extend outward from the solar surface. The probe is in a highly elliptical orbit that, using the gravity of Venus, will be nudged ever closer to the sun until, in 2025, it reaches a closest approach of 6.9 million kilometers from the center of the sun. Its maximum speed as it whips through the corona will be 192 km/s. The probe's highly elliptical orbit carries it out to a maximum distance of 160 Rs with a period of 88 days. What is its slowest speed, in km/s?

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

A small moon orbits its planet in a circular orbit at a speed of 7.5 km/s. It takes 28 hours to complete one full orbit. What is the mass of the planet?

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