Gravitational Acceleration

Gravitational acceleration is the acceleration experienced by an object due to the gravitational force exerted by a massive body, such as a planet. It is commonly denoted by 'g' and varies depending on the mass of the planet and the distance from its center. The formula to calculate gravitational acceleration at the surface of a planet is g = G * M / R², where G is the gravitational constant, M is the mass of the planet, and R is its radius.