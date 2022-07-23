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Ch 13: Newton's Theory of Gravity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 13: Newton's Theory of GravityProblem 72d
Chapter 13, Problem 72d

September 2015 saw the historic discovery of gravitational waves, almost exactly 100 years after Einstein predicted their existence as a consequence of his theory of general relativity. Gravitational waves are a literal stretching and compressing of the fabric of space. Even the most sensitive instruments—capable of sensing that the path of a 4-km-long laser beam has lengthened by one-thousandth the diameter of a proton—can detect waves created by only the most extreme cosmic events. The first detection was due to the collision of two black holes more than 750 million light years from earth. Although a full description of gravitational waves requires knowledge of Einstein's general relativity, a surprising amount can be understood with the physics you've already learned. Two black holes collide and merge when their Schwarzchild radii overlap; that is, they merge when their separation, which we've defined as 2r, equals 2RSch . Find an expression for ΔE=Ef−Ei , where Ei ≈ 0 because initially the black holes are far apart and Ef is their total energy at the instant they merge. This is the energy radiated away as gravitational waves. Your answer will be a fraction of Mc², and you probably recognize that this is related to Einstein's famous E=mc² . The quantity Mc² is the amount of energy that would be released if an entire star of mass M were suddenly converted entirely to energy.

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Step 1: Begin by understanding the Schwarzschild radius (RSch), which is given by the formula: RSch = 2GMc2, where G is the gravitational constant, M is the mass of the black hole, and c is the speed of light.
Step 2: The problem states that the two black holes merge when their separation equals twice their Schwarzschild radius, i.e., 2r = 2RSch. This implies that the separation distance is equal to the sum of their Schwarzschild radii.
Step 3: The total energy at the instant of merging (Ef) is the sum of the gravitational potential energy and the rest energy of the system. The gravitational potential energy for two masses M1 and M2 separated by a distance r is given by: U = -GMMr. Here, r is the separation distance, which equals 2RSch.
Step 4: The rest energy of the system is the sum of the rest energies of the two black holes, which is approximately 2Mc2, where M is the mass of each black hole. The total energy at the instant of merging is then: Ef = 2Mc2 + U, where U is the gravitational potential energy.
Step 5: The energy radiated away as gravitational waves is the difference between the final energy (Ef) and the initial energy (Ei). Since Ei ≈ 0 (the black holes are initially far apart), the energy radiated is approximately: ΔE = Ef = 2Mc2 - GMMr. Substitute r = 2RSch to express the result in terms of Mc².

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gravitational Waves

Gravitational waves are ripples in spacetime caused by the acceleration of massive objects, such as colliding black holes. They were predicted by Einstein's general relativity and represent a fundamental aspect of how gravity operates in the universe. These waves carry energy away from their source, allowing us to detect cosmic events that are otherwise invisible, providing insights into the dynamics of the universe.
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Schwarzschild Radius

The Schwarzschild radius is a measure of the size of the event horizon of a black hole, defined as the radius at which the escape velocity equals the speed of light. When two black holes approach each other and their Schwarzschild radii overlap, they can merge, leading to the release of significant energy in the form of gravitational waves. This concept is crucial for understanding the conditions under which black hole mergers occur.
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Energy-Mass Equivalence (E=mc²)

Einstein's equation E=mc² expresses the principle of energy-mass equivalence, stating that energy (E) and mass (m) are interchangeable; they are different forms of the same thing. This relationship implies that a small amount of mass can be converted into a large amount of energy, which is particularly relevant in astrophysical processes like black hole mergers, where mass is lost as energy in the form of gravitational waves.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

FIGURE CP13.71 shows a particle of mass m at distance 𝓍 from the center of a very thin cylinder of mass M and length L. The particle is outside the cylinder, so 𝓍 > L/2 . Calculate the gravitational potential energy of these two masses.

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Textbook Question

Let’s look in more detail at how a satellite is moved from one circular orbit to another. FIGURE CP13.70 shows two circular orbits, of radii r1 and r2, and an elliptical orbit that connects them. Points 1 and 2 are at the ends of the semimajor axis of the ellipse. Consider a 1000 kg communications satellite that needs to be boosted from an orbit 300 km above the earth to a geosynchronous orbit 35,900 km above the earth. Find the velocity v'1 on the inner circular orbit and the velocity v'1 at the low point on the elliptical orbit that spans the two circular orbits.

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Textbook Question

Let's look in more detail at how a satellite is moved from one circular orbit to another. FIGURE CP13.70 shows two circular orbits, of radii r1 and r2, and an elliptical orbit that connects them. Points 1 and 2 are at the ends of the semimajor axis of the ellipse. How much work must the rocket motor do to transfer the satellite from the circular orbit to the elliptical orbit?

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