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Ch 13: Newton's Theory of Gravity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 13: Newton's Theory of GravityProblem 70b
Chapter 13, Problem 70b

Let’s look in more detail at how a satellite is moved from one circular orbit to another. FIGURE CP13.70 shows two circular orbits, of radii r1 and r2, and an elliptical orbit that connects them. Points 1 and 2 are at the ends of the semimajor axis of the ellipse. Consider a 1000 kg communications satellite that needs to be boosted from an orbit 300 km above the earth to a geosynchronous orbit 35,900 km above the earth. Find the velocity v'1 on the inner circular orbit and the velocity v'1 at the low point on the elliptical orbit that spans the two circular orbits.

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The satellite is transitioning between two circular orbits via an elliptical transfer orbit. The goal is to calculate the velocity v₁' on the inner circular orbit and the velocity v₁' at the low point of the elliptical orbit. Use the principles of orbital mechanics and energy conservation.
Step 2: Define the given parameters. The mass of the satellite is m = 1000 kg. The radius of the inner circular orbit is r₁ = Earth's radius + 300 km, and the radius of the geosynchronous orbit is r₂ = Earth's radius + 35,900 km. Earth's radius is approximately 6371 km. Convert all distances to meters for consistency.
Step 3: Calculate the velocity v₁' on the inner circular orbit. Use the formula for circular orbital velocity: v=GMr, where G is the gravitational constant (6.674 × 10⁻¹¹ N·m²/kg²), M is the mass of the Earth (5.972 × 10²⁴ kg), and r is the radius of the orbit (r₁ in this case). Substitute the values to find v₁'.
Step 4: Calculate the velocity v₁' at the low point of the elliptical orbit. Use the vis-viva equation: v=GM(2r-1a)., where r is the distance from the center of the Earth to the satellite at the low point (r₁), and a is the semi-major axis of the elliptical orbit. The semi-major axis a is the average of r₁ and r₂: a=r1+r22. Substitute the values to find v₁'.
Step 5: Summarize the process. You now have two velocities: the velocity v₁' on the inner circular orbit and the velocity v₁' at the low point of the elliptical orbit. These velocities are critical for determining the energy and thrust requirements for the satellite's orbital transfer.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Orbital Mechanics

Orbital mechanics is the study of the motion of objects in space under the influence of gravitational forces. It involves understanding how satellites move in orbits, including circular and elliptical paths. Key principles include Kepler's laws of planetary motion, which describe how objects orbit a central body, and the conservation of angular momentum, which governs the speed and shape of orbits.
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Geosynchronous Orbits

Velocity in Circular Orbits

The velocity of an object in a circular orbit is determined by the balance between gravitational force and the centripetal force required to keep the object in that orbit. For a satellite, this velocity can be calculated using the formula v = √(GM/r), where G is the gravitational constant, M is the mass of the Earth, and r is the distance from the center of the Earth to the satellite. This concept is crucial for determining the speed needed to maintain a stable orbit.
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Elliptical Orbits and Hohmann Transfer

An elliptical orbit can be used to transfer a satellite between two circular orbits, a process known as a Hohmann transfer. This involves two velocity changes: one to enter the elliptical orbit and another to circularize the orbit at the desired altitude. The velocities at different points in the elliptical orbit can be calculated using the vis-viva equation, which relates the speed of an object to its position in the orbit and the mass of the central body.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two Jupiter-size planets are released from rest 1.0 x 10¹¹ m apart. What are their speeds as they crash together?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE CP13.71 shows a particle of mass m at distance 𝓍 from the center of a very thin cylinder of mass M and length L. The particle is outside the cylinder, so 𝓍 > L/2 . Calculate the gravitational potential energy of these two masses.

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Textbook Question

While visiting Planet Physics, you toss a rock straight up at 11 m/s and catch it 2.5 s later. While you visit the surface, your cruise ship orbits at an altitude equal to the planet's radius every 230 min. What are the (a) mass and (b) radius of Planet Physics?

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Textbook Question

A satellite in a circular orbit of radius r has period T. A satellite in a nearby orbit with radius r + Δr, where Δr ≪ r, has the very slightly different period T + ΔT. Show that ΔT/T = (3/2) (Δr/r)

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Textbook Question

September 2015 saw the historic discovery of gravitational waves, almost exactly 100 years after Einstein predicted their existence as a consequence of his theory of general relativity. Gravitational waves are a literal stretching and compressing of the fabric of space. Even the most sensitive instruments—capable of sensing that the path of a 4-km-long laser beam has lengthened by one-thousandth the diameter of a proton—can detect waves created by only the most extreme cosmic events. The first detection was due to the collision of two black holes more than 750 million light years from earth. Although a full description of gravitational waves requires knowledge of Einstein's general relativity, a surprising amount can be understood with the physics you've already learned. Two black holes collide and merge when their Schwarzchild radii overlap; that is, they merge when their separation, which we've defined as 2r, equals 2RSch . Find an expression for ΔE=Ef−Ei , where Ei ≈ 0 because initially the black holes are far apart and Ef is their total energy at the instant they merge. This is the energy radiated away as gravitational waves. Your answer will be a fraction of Mc², and you probably recognize that this is related to Einstein's famous E=mc² . The quantity Mc² is the amount of energy that would be released if an entire star of mass M were suddenly converted entirely to energy.

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Textbook Question

Let's look in more detail at how a satellite is moved from one circular orbit to another. FIGURE CP13.70 shows two circular orbits, of radii r1 and r2, and an elliptical orbit that connects them. Points 1 and 2 are at the ends of the semimajor axis of the ellipse. How much work must the rocket motor do to transfer the satellite from the circular orbit to the elliptical orbit?

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