Textbook Question
The International Space Station orbits 300 km above the surface of the earth. What is the gravitational force on a 1.0 kg sphere inside the International Space Station?
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The International Space Station orbits 300 km above the surface of the earth. What is the gravitational force on a 1.0 kg sphere inside the International Space Station?
Two 65 kg astronauts leave earth in a spacecraft, sitting 1.0 m apart. How far are they from the center of the earth when the gravitational force between them is as strong as the gravitational force of the earth on one of the astronauts?
What is the force of attraction between a 50 kg woman and a 70 kg man sitting 1.0 m apart?