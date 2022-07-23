Two spherical objects have a combined mass of 150 kg. The gravitational attraction between them is 8.00 x 10-6 N when their centers are 20 cm apart. What is the mass of each?
Suppose that on earth you can jump straight up a distance of 45 cm. Asteroids are made of material with mass density 2800 kg/m³ . What is the maximum diameter of a spherical asteroid from which you could escape by jumping?
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Key Concepts
Gravitational Potential Energy
Escape Velocity
Mass Density
Two spherical objects have a combined mass of 400 kg. The gravitational attraction between them is 6.00 x 10-7 N and their gravitational potential energy is ₋1.20 x 10-6 J. What is the mass of each?
A starship is circling a distant planet of radius R. The astronauts find that the free-fall acceleration at their altitude is half the value at the planet's surface. How far above the surface are they orbiting? Your answer will be a multiple of R.
A rogue band of colonists on the moon declares war and prepares to use a catapult to launch large boulders at the earth. Assume that the boulders are launched from the point on the moon nearest the earth. For this problem you can ignore the rotation of the two bodies and the orbiting of the moon. What is the minimum speed with which a boulder must be launched to reach the earth? Hint: The minimum speed is not the escape speed. You need to analyze a three-body system.
The two stars in a binary star system have masses 2.0 x 10³⁰ kg and 6.0 x 10³⁰ kg. They are separated by 2.0 x 10¹² m. What are The speed of each star?
What is the total gravitational potential energy of the three masses in FIGURE P13.36?