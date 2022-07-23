Newton's Law of Universal Gravitation

This law states that every point mass attracts every other point mass in the universe with a force that is directly proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers. The formula is F = G(m1*m2)/r², where F is the gravitational force, G is the gravitational constant, m1 and m2 are the masses, and r is the distance between the centers.