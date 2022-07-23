Textbook Question
What is the ratio of the sun's gravitational force on you to the earth's gravitational force on you?
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What is the ratio of the sun's gravitational force on you to the earth's gravitational force on you?
Two 65 kg astronauts leave earth in a spacecraft, sitting 1.0 m apart. How far are they from the center of the earth when the gravitational force between them is as strong as the gravitational force of the earth on one of the astronauts?
What is the free-fall acceleration at the surface of (a) the moon and (b) Jupiter?
What is the force of attraction between a 50 kg woman and a 70 kg man sitting 1.0 m apart?