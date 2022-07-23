What is the ratio of the sun's gravitational force on you to the earth's gravitational force on you?
Two 65 kg astronauts leave earth in a spacecraft, sitting 1.0 m apart. How far are they from the center of the earth when the gravitational force between them is as strong as the gravitational force of the earth on one of the astronauts?
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Key Concepts
Gravitational Force
Weight and Gravitational Acceleration
Distance from the Center of the Earth
The International Space Station orbits 300 km above the surface of the earth. What is the gravitational force on a 1.0 kg sphere inside the International Space Station?
A recently discovered extrasolar planet appears to be rockier and denser than earth. It is 16 times as massive as earth, but its diameter is only twice that of earth. What is the free-fall acceleration on the surface of this planet?
Asteroid 253 Mathilde is one of several that have been visited by space probes. This asteroid is roughly spherical with a diameter of 53 km. The free-fall acceleration at the surface is 9.9 ✕ 10-3 m/s2. What is the asteroid's mass?
What is the free-fall acceleration at the surface of (a) the moon and (b) Jupiter?
What is the force of attraction between a 50 kg woman and a 70 kg man sitting 1.0 m apart?