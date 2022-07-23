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Ch 14: Fluids and Elasticity
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 14: Fluids and ElasticityProblem 63b
Chapter 14, Problem 63b

Air flows through the tube shown in FIGURE P14.63. Assume that air is an ideal fluid. What is the volume flow rate?

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Step 1: Identify the given data from the problem and the diagram. The air density is \( \rho_{\text{air}} = 1.28 \; \text{kg/m}^3 \), the mercury density is \( \rho_{\text{Hg}} = 13600 \; \text{kg/m}^3 \), the diameter of the wide section of the tube is \( D_1 = 3.0 \; \text{cm} \), and the diameter of the narrow section is \( D_2 = 3.0 \; \text{mm} \). The height difference in the mercury column is \( h = 4.5 \; \text{cm} \).
Step 2: Use Bernoulli's equation to relate the pressures and velocities in the wide and narrow sections of the tube. Bernoulli's equation is \( P_1 + \frac{1}{2} \rho_{\text{air}} v_1^2 = P_2 + \frac{1}{2} \rho_{\text{air}} v_2^2 \), where \( P_1 \) and \( P_2 \) are the pressures, and \( v_1 \) and \( v_2 \) are the velocities in the wide and narrow sections, respectively.
Step 3: Relate the pressure difference \( P_1 - P_2 \) to the height difference in the mercury column using the hydrostatic pressure formula: \( P_1 - P_2 = \rho_{\text{Hg}} g h \), where \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity (\( 9.8 \; \text{m/s}^2 \)).
Step 4: Use the continuity equation to relate the velocities in the wide and narrow sections: \( A_1 v_1 = A_2 v_2 \), where \( A_1 = \pi (D_1/2)^2 \) and \( A_2 = \pi (D_2/2)^2 \) are the cross-sectional areas of the wide and narrow sections, respectively.
Step 5: Combine the equations from Steps 2, 3, and 4 to solve for the volume flow rate \( Q \), which is given by \( Q = A_1 v_1 = A_2 v_2 \). Substitute the known values and solve for \( Q \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Fluid

An ideal fluid is a theoretical fluid that is incompressible and has no viscosity. This means it flows without any internal friction and does not change its density regardless of pressure changes. In the context of this problem, assuming air as an ideal fluid simplifies calculations related to flow rates and pressure changes, allowing the application of Bernoulli's principle.
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Bernoulli's Principle

Bernoulli's principle states that in a flowing fluid, an increase in the fluid's speed occurs simultaneously with a decrease in pressure or potential energy. This principle is crucial for understanding how the velocity of air changes as it moves through the tube, particularly in areas where the cross-sectional area varies, affecting the flow rate and pressure distribution.
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Volume Flow Rate

Volume flow rate is a measure of the volume of fluid that passes through a given surface per unit time, typically expressed in cubic meters per second (m³/s). It is calculated by multiplying the cross-sectional area of the flow by the fluid's velocity. In this problem, determining the volume flow rate involves using the dimensions of the tube and the velocity of the air to find how much air flows through the tube over time.
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