The position of a 50 g oscillating mass is given by 𝓍(t) = (2.0 cm) cos (10 t - π/4), where t is in s. Determine: The velocity at t = 0.40 s.
A 1.0 kg block is attached to a spring with spring constant 16 N/m. While the block is sitting at rest, a student hits it with a hammer and almost instantaneously gives it a speed of 40 cm/s. What are The block's speed at the point where 𝓍 = (½)A?
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Key Concepts
Hooke's Law
Conservation of Energy
Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM)
The position of a 50 g oscillating mass is given by 𝓍(t) = (2.0 cm) cos (10 t - π/4), where t is in s. Determine: The initial conditions.
A 200 g mass attached to a horizontal spring oscillates at a frequency of 2.0 Hz. At t = 0 s, the mass is at x = 5.0 cm and has vx = -30 cm/s. Determine: The position at t = 0.40 s.
A 500 g air-track glider moving at 0.50 m/s collides with a horizontal spring whose opposite end is anchored to the end of the track. Measurements show that the glider is in contact with the spring for 1.5 s before it rebounds. What is the maximum compression of the spring?
A spring is hanging from the ceiling. Attaching a 500 g physics book to the spring causes it to stretch 20 cm in order to come to equilibrium. From equilibrium, the book is pulled down 10 cm and released. What is the period of oscillation?
A 500 g air-track glider moving at 0.50 m/s collides with a horizontal spring whose opposite end is anchored to the end of the track. Measurements show that the glider is in contact with the spring for 1.5 s before it rebounds. What is the value of the spring constant?