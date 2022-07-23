Position and Velocity in SHM

In SHM, the position (x) and velocity (v) of the oscillating mass can be expressed as functions of time. The position can be described by the equation x(t) = A cos(ωt + φ), where A is the amplitude, ω is the angular frequency, and φ is the phase constant. The velocity is the derivative of the position function, indicating how the position changes over time, which is essential for calculating the position at a specific time.