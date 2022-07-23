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Ch 15: Oscillations
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 15: OscillationsProblem 21b
Chapter 15, Problem 21b

A spring is hanging from the ceiling. Attaching a 500 g physics book to the spring causes it to stretch 20 cm in order to come to equilibrium. From equilibrium, the book is pulled down 10 cm and released. What is the period of oscillation?

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1
Determine the spring constant (k) using Hooke's Law: \( F = kx \). Here, \( F \) is the force exerted by the book's weight, \( F = mg \), where \( m = 0.5 \; \text{kg} \) and \( g = 9.8 \; \text{m/s}^2 \). The displacement \( x \) is 20 cm (converted to meters: \( x = 0.2 \; \text{m} \)). Rearrange Hooke's Law to solve for \( k \): \( k = \frac{F}{x} \).
Recall the formula for the period of oscillation of a mass-spring system: \( T = 2\pi \sqrt{\frac{m}{k}} \). Here, \( m \) is the mass of the book (0.5 kg), and \( k \) is the spring constant calculated in the previous step.
Substitute the value of \( m \) and the calculated \( k \) into the formula \( T = 2\pi \sqrt{\frac{m}{k}} \). Ensure that all units are consistent (mass in kilograms, spring constant in \( \text{N/m} \)).
Simplify the expression under the square root and calculate the value of \( T \) symbolically. This will give the period of oscillation in seconds.
Note that the amplitude of the oscillation (10 cm) does not affect the period, as the period of a mass-spring system depends only on the mass and the spring constant, not the amplitude.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hooke's Law

Hooke's Law states that the force exerted by a spring is directly proportional to the displacement from its equilibrium position, expressed as F = -kx, where F is the force, k is the spring constant, and x is the displacement. This principle is essential for understanding how the spring behaves when a mass is attached and how it returns to equilibrium.
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Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM)

Simple Harmonic Motion is a type of periodic motion where an object oscillates around an equilibrium position. In the case of the spring and the attached book, when the book is pulled down and released, it will oscillate back and forth about the equilibrium position, following a sinusoidal pattern characterized by a constant period and amplitude.
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Period of Oscillation

The period of oscillation is the time it takes for one complete cycle of motion in a harmonic system. For a mass-spring system, the period T can be calculated using the formula T = 2π√(m/k), where m is the mass attached to the spring and k is the spring constant. This relationship allows us to determine how long it takes for the book to complete one full oscillation after being released.
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A pendulum is made by tying a 75 g ball to a 130-cm-long string. The ball is pulled 5.0° to the side and released. How many times does the ball pass through the lowest point of its arc in 7.5 s?

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Textbook Question

A spring is hanging from the ceiling. Attaching a 500 g physics book to the spring causes it to stretch 20 cm in order to come to equilibrium. What is the book's maximum speed?

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Textbook Question

A spring is hung from the ceiling. When a block is attached to its end, it stretches 2.0 cm before reaching its new equilibrium length. The block is then pulled down slightly and released. What is the frequency of oscillation?

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A 1.0 kg block is attached to a spring with spring constant 16 N/m. While the block is sitting at rest, a student hits it with a hammer and almost instantaneously gives it a speed of 40 cm/s. What are The block's speed at the point where 𝓍 = (½)A?

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Textbook Question

A 500 g air-track glider moving at 0.50 m/s collides with a horizontal spring whose opposite end is anchored to the end of the track. Measurements show that the glider is in contact with the spring for 1.5 s before it rebounds. What is the maximum compression of the spring?

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Textbook Question

A 500 g air-track glider moving at 0.50 m/s collides with a horizontal spring whose opposite end is anchored to the end of the track. Measurements show that the glider is in contact with the spring for 1.5 s before it rebounds. What is the value of the spring constant?

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