An ultrasonic transducer, of the type used in medical ultrasound imaging, is a very thin disk (m = 0.10 g) driven back and forth in SHM at 1.0 MHz by an electromagnetic coil. What is the disk's maximum speed at this amplitude?
A 200 g block hangs from a spring with spring constant 10 N/m. At t = 0 s the block is 20 cm below the equilibrium point and moving upward with a speed of 100 cm/s. What are the block's a. Oscillation frequency?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Spring Constant
Oscillation Frequency
Equilibrium Position
A 200 g block hangs from a spring with spring constant 10 N/m. At t = 0 s the block is 20 cm below the equilibrium point and moving upward with a speed of 100 cm/s. What are the block's distance from equilibrium when the speed is 50 cm/s?
Your lab instructor has asked you to measure a spring constant using a dynamic method—letting it oscillate—rather than a static method of stretching it. You and your lab partner suspend the spring from a hook, hang different masses on the lower end, and start them oscillating. One of you uses a meter stick to measure the amplitude, the other uses a stopwatch to time 10 oscillations. Your data are as follows: Use the best-fit line of an appropriate graph to determine the spring constant.
Astronauts in space cannot weigh themselves by standing on a bathroom scale. Instead, they determine their mass by oscillating on a large spring. Suppose an astronaut attaches one end of a large spring to her belt and the other end to a hook on the wall of the space capsule. A fellow astronaut then pulls her away from the wall and releases her. The spring's length as a function of time is shown in FIGURE P15.46. What is her speed when the spring's length is 1.2 m?
A 500 g wood block on a frictionless table is attached to a horizontal spring. A 50 g dart is shot into the face of the block opposite the spring, where it sticks. Afterward, the spring oscillates with a period of 1.5 s and an amplitude of 20 cm. How fast was the dart moving when it hit the block?
Scientists are measuring the properties of a newly discovered elastic material. They create a 1.5-m-long, 1.6-mm-diameter cord, attach an 850 g mass to the lower end, then pull the mass down 2.5 mm and release it. Their high-speed video camera records 36 oscillations in 2.0 s. What is Young's modulus of the material?