Physics17. Periodic MotionSimple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
10:27 minutes
Problem 15c
Your lab instructor has asked you to measure a spring constant using a dynamic method—letting it oscillate—rather than a static method of stretching it. You and your lab partner suspend the spring from a hook, hang different masses on the lower end, and start them oscillating. One of you uses a meter stick to measure the amplitude, the other uses a stopwatch to time 10 oscillations. Your data are as follows:

Use the best-fit line of an appropriate graph to determine the spring constant.

Verified Solution
10m
4:52m

