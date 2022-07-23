Skip to main content
Ch 15: Oscillations
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 15: OscillationsProblem 73
Chapter 15, Problem 73

A 200 g oscillator in a vacuum chamber has a frequency of 2.0 Hz. When air is admitted, the oscillation decreases to 60% of its initial amplitude in 50 s. How many oscillations will have been completed when the amplitude is 30% of its initial value?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key parameters of the problem. The mass of the oscillator is 200 g (convert to kilograms: 0.2 kg), the natural frequency is 2.0 Hz, the initial amplitude decreases to 60% in 50 s, and we need to find the number of oscillations when the amplitude is 30% of its initial value.
Step 2: Use the concept of damped harmonic motion. The amplitude of a damped oscillator decreases exponentially over time, following the equation: \( A(t) = A_0 e^{-b t / 2m} \), where \( A_0 \) is the initial amplitude, \( b \) is the damping coefficient, \( m \) is the mass, and \( t \) is time.
Step 3: Solve for the damping coefficient \( b \). From the problem, when \( t = 50 \) s, \( A(t) = 0.6 A_0 \). Substitute these values into the amplitude equation: \( 0.6 A_0 = A_0 e^{-b (50) / (2 \cdot 0.2)} \). Simplify to find \( b \): \( 0.6 = e^{-b (50) / 0.4} \). Take the natural logarithm of both sides to solve for \( b \).
Step 4: Determine the time \( t \) when the amplitude is 30% of the initial value. Use the same amplitude equation: \( 0.3 A_0 = A_0 e^{-b t / 2m} \). Simplify to \( 0.3 = e^{-b t / 0.4} \). Take the natural logarithm of both sides and solve for \( t \) using the value of \( b \) found in Step 3.
Step 5: Calculate the number of oscillations completed by the oscillator in the time \( t \). The number of oscillations is given by \( N = f \cdot t \), where \( f \) is the frequency (2.0 Hz). Multiply the frequency by the time \( t \) to find the total number of oscillations.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Damping

Damping refers to the reduction in amplitude of oscillations over time due to energy loss, often caused by friction or resistance. In this scenario, the introduction of air creates a damping effect on the oscillator, leading to a decrease in amplitude as energy is dissipated. Understanding damping is crucial for analyzing how oscillatory systems behave in different environments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:40
LRC Circuits

Exponential Decay

Exponential decay describes the process by which a quantity decreases at a rate proportional to its current value. In the context of oscillations, the amplitude of the oscillator decreases exponentially over time due to damping. This concept is essential for calculating how long it takes for the amplitude to reach a certain percentage of its initial value.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:24
Amplitude Decay in an LRC Circuit

Frequency and Period of Oscillation

Frequency is the number of oscillations per unit time, while the period is the time taken for one complete oscillation. In this problem, the oscillator has a frequency of 2.0 Hz, meaning it completes 2 oscillations every second. Understanding the relationship between frequency and period is vital for determining the total number of oscillations completed over a given time interval.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:08
Circumference, Period, and Frequency in UCM
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 500 g air-track glider attached to a spring with spring constant 10 N/m is sitting at rest on a frictionless air track. A 250 g glider is pushed toward it from the far end of the track at a speed of 120 cm/s. It collides with and sticks to the 500 g glider. What are the amplitude and period of the subsequent oscillations?

2269
views
Textbook Question

The 15 g head of a bobble-head doll oscillates in SHM at a frequency of 4.0 Hz. The amplitude of the head's oscillations decreases to 0.5 cm in 4.0 s. What is the head's damping constant?

1796
views
Textbook Question

A 15-cm-long, 200 g rod is pivoted at one end. A 20 g ball of clay is stuck on the other end. What is the period if the rod and clay swing as a pendulum?

1884
views
Textbook Question

A uniform rod of length L oscillates as a pendulum about a pivot that is a distance x from the center. For what value of x, in terms of L, is the oscillation period a minimum?

2211
views
Textbook Question

Suppose a large spherical object, such as a planet, with radius R and mass M has a narrow tunnel passing diametrically through it. A particle of mass m is inside the tunnel at a distance 𝓍 ≤ R from the center. It can be shown that the net gravitational force on the particle is due entirely to the sphere of mass with radius 𝓇 ≤ 𝓍 there is no net gravitational force from the mass in the spherical shell with 𝓇 > 𝓍. a. Find an expression for the gravitational force on the particle, assuming the object has uniform density. Your expression will be in terms of x, R, m, M, and any necessary constants.

1759
views
Textbook Question

A block on a frictionless table is connected as shown in FIGURE P15.75 to two springs having spring constants k₁ and k₂. Find an expression for the block’s oscillation frequency f in terms of the frequencies f₁ and f₂ at which it would oscillate if attached to spring 1 or spring 2 alone.

1434
views