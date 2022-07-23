A 500 g air-track glider attached to a spring with spring constant 10 N/m is sitting at rest on a frictionless air track. A 250 g glider is pushed toward it from the far end of the track at a speed of 120 cm/s. It collides with and sticks to the 500 g glider. What are the amplitude and period of the subsequent oscillations?
A 200 g oscillator in a vacuum chamber has a frequency of 2.0 Hz. When air is admitted, the oscillation decreases to 60% of its initial amplitude in 50 s. How many oscillations will have been completed when the amplitude is 30% of its initial value?
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Key Concepts
Damping
Exponential Decay
Frequency and Period of Oscillation
The 15 g head of a bobble-head doll oscillates in SHM at a frequency of 4.0 Hz. The amplitude of the head's oscillations decreases to 0.5 cm in 4.0 s. What is the head's damping constant?
A 15-cm-long, 200 g rod is pivoted at one end. A 20 g ball of clay is stuck on the other end. What is the period if the rod and clay swing as a pendulum?
A uniform rod of length L oscillates as a pendulum about a pivot that is a distance x from the center. For what value of x, in terms of L, is the oscillation period a minimum?
Suppose a large spherical object, such as a planet, with radius R and mass M has a narrow tunnel passing diametrically through it. A particle of mass m is inside the tunnel at a distance 𝓍 ≤ R from the center. It can be shown that the net gravitational force on the particle is due entirely to the sphere of mass with radius 𝓇 ≤ 𝓍 there is no net gravitational force from the mass in the spherical shell with 𝓇 > 𝓍. a. Find an expression for the gravitational force on the particle, assuming the object has uniform density. Your expression will be in terms of x, R, m, M, and any necessary constants.
A block on a frictionless table is connected as shown in FIGURE P15.75 to two springs having spring constants k₁ and k₂. Find an expression for the block’s oscillation frequency f in terms of the frequencies f₁ and f₂ at which it would oscillate if attached to spring 1 or spring 2 alone.