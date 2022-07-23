Spring Constant and Hooke's Law

Hooke's Law states that the force exerted by a spring is directly proportional to its extension or compression, expressed as F = kx, where k is the spring constant and x is the displacement from the equilibrium position. When the mass is swung in a circle, the spring stretches due to the centripetal force, and understanding the spring constant is vital for calculating how much the spring will stretch under the applied forces. This concept is key to determining the new length of the spring when it is subjected to rotational motion.