A mass hanging from a spring oscillates with a period of 0.35 s. Suppose the mass and spring are swung in a horizontal circle, with the free end of the spring at the pivot. What rotation frequency, in rpm, will cause the spring's length to stretch by 15%?
Interestingly, there have been several studies using cadavers to determine the moments of inertia of human body parts, information that is important in biomechanics. In one study, the center of mass of a 5.0 kg lower leg was found to be 18 cm from the knee. When the leg was allowed to pivot at the knee and swing freely as a pendulum, the oscillation frequency was 1.6 Hz. What was the moment of inertia of the lower leg about the knee joint?
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Key Concepts
Moment of Inertia
Center of Mass
Pendulum Motion
A uniform rod of mass M and length L swings as a pendulum on a pivot at distance L/4 from one end of the rod. Find an expression for the frequency f of small-angle oscillations.
A 500 g air-track glider attached to a spring with spring constant 10 N/m is sitting at rest on a frictionless air track. A 250 g glider is pushed toward it from the far end of the track at a speed of 120 cm/s. It collides with and sticks to the 500 g glider. What are the amplitude and period of the subsequent oscillations?
It has recently become possible to 'weigh' DNA molecules by measuring the influence of their mass on a nano-oscillator. FIGURE P15.58 shows a thin rectangular cantilever etched out of silicon (density 2300 kg/m³) with a small gold dot (not visible) at the end. If pulled down and released, the end of the cantilever vibrates with SHM, moving up and down like a diving board after a jump. When bathed with DNA molecules whose ends have been modified to bind with gold, one or more molecules may attach to the gold dot. The addition of their mass causes a very slight—but measurable—decrease in the oscillation frequency. A vibrating cantilever of mass M can be modeled as a block of mass ⅓M attached to a spring. (The factor of ⅓ arises from the moment of inertia of a bar pivoted at one end.) Neither the mass nor the spring constant can be determined very accurately—perhaps to only two significant figures—but the oscillation frequency can be measured with very high precision simply by counting the oscillations. In one experiment, the cantilever was initially vibrating at exactly 12 MHz. Attachment of a DNA molecule caused the frequency to decrease by 50 Hz. What was the mass of the DNA?
A 1.00 kg block is attached to a horizontal spring with spring constant 2500 N/m. The block is at rest on a frictionless surface. A 10 g bullet is fired into the block, in the face opposite the spring, and sticks. What was the bullet's speed if the subsequent oscillations have an amplitude of 10.0 cm?
A compact car has a mass of 1200 kg. Assume that the car has one spring on each wheel, that the springs are identical, and that the mass is equally distributed over the four springs. What will be the car's oscillation frequency while carrying four 70 kg passengers?