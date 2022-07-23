Skip to main content
Ch 15: Oscillations
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 15: OscillationsProblem 25
Chapter 15, Problem 25

A pendulum is made by tying a 75 g ball to a 130-cm-long string. The ball is pulled 5.0° to the side and released. How many times does the ball pass through the lowest point of its arc in 7.5 s?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the given mass of the ball (75 g) into kilograms by dividing by 1000, as SI units require mass in kilograms.
Determine the length of the pendulum in meters by converting the given length of 130 cm into meters (divide by 100).
Use the formula for the period of a simple pendulum: T=2πLg, where L is the length of the pendulum and g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.8 m/s²). Substitute the value of L into the formula to calculate the period T.
Determine the number of oscillations the pendulum completes in 7.5 seconds by dividing the total time (7.5 s) by the period T.
Since the ball passes through the lowest point of its arc twice per oscillation (once in each direction), multiply the number of oscillations by 2 to find the total number of times the ball passes through the lowest point in 7.5 seconds.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pendulum Motion

A pendulum exhibits periodic motion, swinging back and forth around a pivot point. The time it takes to complete one full cycle is called the period, which depends on the length of the string and the acceleration due to gravity, but not on the mass of the pendulum bob. For small angles, the motion can be approximated as simple harmonic motion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums

Period of a Pendulum

The period of a simple pendulum can be calculated using the formula T = 2π√(L/g), where T is the period, L is the length of the string, and g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.81 m/s²). This formula shows that the period increases with the length of the pendulum and is independent of the mass of the bob, making it crucial for determining how often the pendulum swings.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:28
Satellite Period

Frequency of Motion

Frequency is the number of complete cycles of motion that occur in a unit of time, typically measured in hertz (Hz). It is the reciprocal of the period (f = 1/T). In the context of the pendulum, knowing the frequency allows us to calculate how many times the pendulum passes through the lowest point in a given time frame, such as 7.5 seconds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:08
Circumference, Period, and Frequency in UCM
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A spring is hanging from the ceiling. Attaching a 500 g physics book to the spring causes it to stretch 20 cm in order to come to equilibrium. What is the book's maximum speed?

1207
views
Textbook Question

A spring is hung from the ceiling. When a block is attached to its end, it stretches 2.0 cm before reaching its new equilibrium length. The block is then pulled down slightly and released. What is the frequency of oscillation?

1942
views
Textbook Question

Astronauts on the first trip to Mars take along a pendulum that has a period on earth of 1.50 s. The period on Mars turns out to be 2.45 s. What is the free-fall acceleration on Mars?

1990
views
Textbook Question

A pendulum on a 75-cm-long string has a maximum speed of 0.25 m/s. What is the pendulum's maximum angle in degrees?

2234
views
Textbook Question

In a science museum, a 110 kg brass pendulum bob swings at the end of a 15.0-m-long wire. The pendulum is started at exactly 8:00 a.m. every morning by pulling it 1.5 m to the side and releasing it. Because of its compact shape and smooth surface, the pendulum's damping constant is only 0.010 kg/s. At exactly 12:00 noon, how many oscillations will the pendulum have completed and what is its amplitude?

1450
views
Textbook Question

A spring is hanging from the ceiling. Attaching a 500 g physics book to the spring causes it to stretch 20 cm in order to come to equilibrium. From equilibrium, the book is pulled down 10 cm and released. What is the period of oscillation?

1576
views