A spring is hanging from the ceiling. Attaching a 500 g physics book to the spring causes it to stretch 20 cm in order to come to equilibrium. What is the book's maximum speed?
A pendulum is made by tying a 75 g ball to a 130-cm-long string. The ball is pulled 5.0° to the side and released. How many times does the ball pass through the lowest point of its arc in 7.5 s?
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Key Concepts
Pendulum Motion
Period of a Pendulum
Frequency of Motion
A spring is hung from the ceiling. When a block is attached to its end, it stretches 2.0 cm before reaching its new equilibrium length. The block is then pulled down slightly and released. What is the frequency of oscillation?
Astronauts on the first trip to Mars take along a pendulum that has a period on earth of 1.50 s. The period on Mars turns out to be 2.45 s. What is the free-fall acceleration on Mars?
A pendulum on a 75-cm-long string has a maximum speed of 0.25 m/s. What is the pendulum's maximum angle in degrees?
In a science museum, a 110 kg brass pendulum bob swings at the end of a 15.0-m-long wire. The pendulum is started at exactly 8:00 a.m. every morning by pulling it 1.5 m to the side and releasing it. Because of its compact shape and smooth surface, the pendulum's damping constant is only 0.010 kg/s. At exactly 12:00 noon, how many oscillations will the pendulum have completed and what is its amplitude?
A spring is hanging from the ceiling. Attaching a 500 g physics book to the spring causes it to stretch 20 cm in order to come to equilibrium. From equilibrium, the book is pulled down 10 cm and released. What is the period of oscillation?