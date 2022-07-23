Period of a Pendulum

The period of a simple pendulum can be calculated using the formula T = 2π√(L/g), where T is the period, L is the length of the string, and g is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately 9.81 m/s²). This formula shows that the period increases with the length of the pendulum and is independent of the mass of the bob, making it crucial for determining how often the pendulum swings.