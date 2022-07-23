Step 1: Identify the key variables in the problem. The spring stretches by 2.0 cm (0.02 m) under the weight of the block, which indicates the equilibrium position. The frequency of oscillation depends on the spring constant (k) and the mass of the block (m). Use Hooke's Law, which states that F = kx, where F is the force due to gravity (mg), x is the displacement (0.02 m), and k is the spring constant.